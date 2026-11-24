25 days of mystery / Riverhounds Advent Calendar
Unwrap the
black & gold.
A little mystery. A lot of Hounds.
25 days. 25 mysteries. Shop November 27–29 on DASH and choose as many days as you like. The surprise stays wrapped until it reaches you.
Black Friday weekend
Opens November 27
December 01—25 / 2026
Pick your days.
Keep the mystery.
All 25 days go on sale November 27–29. Each has its own price and limited quantity. Open a door, save your favorites, and visit that day’s DASH listing.
No favorites yet. Open a day and tap the heart to save it.
Your holiday game plan
Choose.
Purchase.
Be surprised.
Open a door.
Explore Days 1–25. Each day has a different mystery, price point, and limited quantity.
Pick your days.
Buy as many or as few days as you like on DASH, November 27–29. You don’t need to buy the full calendar.
Unwrap the mystery.
Discover your item when you receive it. Select shipping or pickup through DASH.
A few things to know
Before you
unwrap.
When can I purchase my days?
All 25 days go on sale on Black Friday, November 27, through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Each day has its own price and limited quantity. Buy as many or as few days as you like through the individual Buy Now listings on DASH.
What could my mystery item be?
The collection includes game-worn jerseys, scarves, gift cards, brand-new merchandise, exclusive items, and more. The exact item for your purchase stays a surprise until you receive it. Each day offers something different.
How does shipping work?
Shipping is a flat $5 fee. All shipped items are scheduled to go out no later than December 20, with the goal of arriving in time for the holidays. Holiday delivery cannot be guaranteed. Review the shipping details on your DASH listing before purchasing.
When can I pick up my item?
Pickup orders are available on or after their designated calendar day. For example, a Day 5 purchase is available beginning December 5. Items purchased for Days 20–25 are available beginning December 20. Follow the pickup instructions provided through DASH.
Does saving a favorite reserve an item?
No. Favorites are a personal list saved on this browser. They do not reserve a day or purchase an item. Complete your purchase through DASH. Quantities are limited, and once a day’s items are gone, they’re gone.
Your next Hounds find awaits.
25 days of mystery. Shop November 27–29 on DASH.