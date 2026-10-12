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Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

PITTSBURGH
RIVERHOUNDS SC

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Riverhounds player Charles Ahl celebrates at F.N.B. Stadium. Photo by Chris Cowger / Riverhounds SC.

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