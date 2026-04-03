Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC introduces R.I.S.E. — Riverhounds Impacting Soccer Everywhere — the club’s new community soccer partnership program designed to engage local clubs and organizations to grow the sport.

Through R.I.S.E., local youth clubs and leagues will be able to establish an official partnership with the Hounds at no cost. By being a R.I.S.E. affiliate, organizations will gain access to special game day experiences, fundraising opportunities, coaching resources and exclusive discounts with the Riverhounds.

Affiliates will be able to have a special league night at a Riverhounds match, including an on-field postgame photo and recognition on the scoreboard during the match. They will also have opportunities to raise money for their club through ticket sales fundraisers, have their coaches attend free coaching clinics hosted by the Hounds, get special appearances by Hounds mascot AMO and a wide array of other benefits and discounts.

Most importantly, R.I.S.E. affiliates will be able to support the Riverhounds’ mission to grow the sport of soccer with the help of R.I.S.E. events and initiatives in their local community.

To find out more about getting your organization involved with the R.I.S.E. program, contact the club’s Ticketing Department at ticketing@riverhounds.com or 412-865-GOAL.