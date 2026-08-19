The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are hosting Community Heroes Night, presented by Edgar Snyder & Associates, at F.N.B. Stadium when they host the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Community Heroes Night has become an annual tradition at F.N.B. Stadium, as we recognize not only first responders, but also teachers, custodians, medical professionals, coaches and anyone who makes the community around them better through their work.

For this year’s night, and with the support of our partners from Edgar Snyder & Associates, we want our young fans to show us who is a community hero to them. Using the downloadable .pdf at the bottom of the page, we encourage anyone to draw a person who they feel is a community hero and share that with us. Completed drawings for Community Heroes Night can be submitted by using the button below.

After submitting your drawing, make plans to join us on Aug. 29 for Community Heroes Night! Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and at the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office.