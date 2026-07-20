Special Events · Next Up
Sat · July 29 · 7:00 PM
Italian Heritage Night
Join us for a matchday dedicated to the generations of Italian families, clubs, businesses, and community leaders who have helped shape the fabric of Western Pennsylvania. From the neighborhoods to the stands, this night is about culture, tradition, family, and the unmistakable passion that makes Pittsburgh special.Get Tickets
More Events This Season
Dates and details for everything else on the calendar at F.N.B. Stadium.
Sat · August 29
Touch-a-Truck & Community Hero Night
Vs.Tampa Bay Rowdies
Sat · October 10
Spanish Heritage Night
Vs. Hartford City FC