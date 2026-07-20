corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Special Events · Next Up

Sat · July 29 · 7:00 PM

Italian Heritage Night

Join us for a matchday dedicated to the generations of Italian families, clubs, businesses, and community leaders who have helped shape the fabric of Western Pennsylvania. From the neighborhoods to the stands, this night is about culture, tradition, family, and the unmistakable passion that makes Pittsburgh special.

Get Tickets
Italian Heritage Night Graphic

More Events This Season

Dates and details for everything else on the calendar at F.N.B. Stadium.

Sat · August 29

Touch-a-Truck & Community Hero Night

Vs.Tampa Bay Rowdies

Get Tickets

Sat · October 10

Spanish Heritage Night

Vs. Hartford City FC

Ticket Link Soon

Presented By