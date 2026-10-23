Your 2027 Pittsburgh soccer season
All 22 Plan
Two clubs. One incredible atmosphere.
Go all in on Pittsburgh soccer. Get all 17 Riverhounds home games and all 5 Riveters home games in one season ticket plan, with an added discount for supporting both.
Your city. Your clubs. Your season.
Both badges.
One commitment.
Stand behind the men’s and women’s game in Pittsburgh. The All 22 Plan brings both home schedules together, so you can make F.N.B. Stadium part of your plans from spring through fall.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Back the Hounds.
Bring your black and gold. Be there for every home match and every reason to get on your feet throughout the Riverhounds season.
Pittsburgh Riveters SC
Rise with the Riveters.
Show up for women’s soccer in our city. Get behind the Riveters for all five home matches and be part of the energy from the first whistle.
This is Pittsburgh soccer.
The skyline.
The supporters.
The feeling.
Different teams. The same place you love to be. The noise, the celebrations, and the city across the river. Experience the atmosphere that brings Pittsburgh together for both the Riverhounds and Riveters.
More soccer. More time together.
Make a season of it.
Enjoy an added discount compared with buying season tickets for each club separately. More Pittsburgh soccer, together in one affordable plan.
Your people.
Your matchdays.
Trade another night on the couch for a night together at the stadium. Make memories with family and friends, one home game at a time.
Take business
to the pitch.
Entertain customers, thank your team, and reward employees with the experience of live Pittsburgh soccer.
More dates.
More possibilities.
With 22 home games spread across the season, there are more opportunities to build a matchday into your plans.
All in on Pittsburgh.
Your next season
starts here.
Two clubs to cheer for. Twenty-two home games to look forward to. Contact our ticket team for All 22 Plan pricing, seating options, and help finding the right fit.
Let’s talk All 22.
Tell us how many seats you’re looking for and how you plan to enjoy the season. We’ll help with the next step.ticketing@riverhounds.com
A few quick answers.
What is the All 22 Plan?
It’s a combined season ticket plan for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Pittsburgh Riveters. Get all 17 Riverhounds home games and all 5 Riveters home games, with an added discount compared with purchasing season tickets for each club separately.
When are the games?
The Riverhounds’ 17 home games run from March through October. The Riveters’ 5 home games take place in May and June. Together, that’s 22 home games across the 2027 season.
How much does the plan cost?
Contact our ticket team for All 22 Plan pricing and available seating options. Email ticketing@riverhounds.com or call 412-865-GOAL.
Already have season tickets for one club?
Contact the ticket team to discuss your current account and your options for the All 22 Plan.