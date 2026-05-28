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Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy · Summer 2026

Official
Summer Camps

Register Now
13 Sessions
11 Locations
U7–U14 Boys & Girls
4 Days Mon – Thu
Camp coaching
RDA Coaching Staff
Camp action
All Skill Levels
F.N.B. Stadium
Play on the Pro Pitch
Eligibility

Who can attend

Open to all boys and girls regardless of club affiliation.

U7 U8 U9 U10 U11 U12 U13 U14
Camp Highlights

What to expect

  • Fun-focused training with professional coaching and emphasis on skill development
  • Daily skills focus — 1v1 attacking, cutting, passing, shooting, and more
  • Build a love for the game and create lasting memories
  • Exciting games and activities to bond with new teammates
Camper Perks

What every camper gets

01 Camp Soccer Ball Official Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC camp ball included with registration
02 Camp T-Shirt Official Riverhounds SC camp shirt — theirs to keep
03 Free Game Ticket One ticket to a Riverhounds or Riveters SC match at F.N.B. Stadium
Locations & Dates

Find your session

DatesTimeLocation
Jun 8–11 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Fox Chapel
Fox Chapel Futbol Club · Glenshaw
 Register →
Jun 15–18 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Canon Mac
Canon Mac Youth Soccer · Canonsburg
 Register →
Jun 15–18 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Monroeville
Monroeville Soccer Club
 Register →
Jun 22–25 9:30 – 11:30 am
F.N.B. Stadium
Riverhounds Development Academy
 Register →
Jun 22–25 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Montour
Montour Soccer Association · McKees Rocks
 Register →
Jul 6–9 9:30 – 11:30 am
AHN Sport Complex
Riverhounds Development Academy · Coraopolis
 Register →
Jul 6–9 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Murrysville
Murrysville Area Soccer
 Register →
Jul 13–16 9:30 – 11:30 am
F.N.B. Stadium
Riverhounds Development Academy
 Register →
Jul 13–16 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Mt Lebanon
Mt Lebanon Soccer Association
 Register →
Jul 20–23 9:30 – 11:30 am
AHN Sport Complex
Riverhounds Development Academy · Coraopolis
 Register →
Jul 20–23 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Connellsville
Riverhounds Development Academy
 Register →
Jul 20–23 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Cranberry Twp
Diesel Sports Complex
 Register →
Jul 27–30 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Peters
Peters Soccer Association · Venetia
 Register →
Contact

Get in touch

Camp Director Matt Meyers mmeyers@riverhounds.com
Training Program Director Rich Hackenberg rhackenberg@riverhounds.com
Academy Director Scott Gibson sgibson@riverhounds.com

Register Today

13 sessions across Pittsburgh · T-shirt included · Full refund if plans change
Register Now

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