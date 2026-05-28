Summer Camps

13 Sessions
11 Locations
U7–U14 Boys & Girls
4 Days Mon – Thu
RDA Coaching Staff
All Skill Levels
Play on the Pro Pitch
Eligibility
Who can attend
Open to all boys and girls regardless of club affiliation.
U7 U8 U9 U10 U11 U12 U13 U14
Camp Highlights
What to expect
- Fun-focused training with professional coaching and emphasis on skill development
- Daily skills focus — 1v1 attacking, cutting, passing, shooting, and more
- Build a love for the game and create lasting memories
- Exciting games and activities to bond with new teammates
Camper Perks
What every camper gets
01 Camp Soccer Ball Official Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC camp ball included with registration
02 Camp T-Shirt Official Riverhounds SC camp shirt — theirs to keep
03 Free Game Ticket One ticket to a Riverhounds or Riveters SC match at F.N.B. Stadium
Locations & Dates
Find your session
|Dates
|Time
|Location
|Jun 8–11
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Fox Chapel
Fox Chapel Futbol Club · Glenshaw
|Register →
|Jun 15–18
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Canon Mac
Canon Mac Youth Soccer · Canonsburg
|Register →
|Jun 15–18
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Monroeville
Monroeville Soccer Club
|Register →
|Jun 22–25
|9:30 – 11:30 am
|
F.N.B. Stadium
Riverhounds Development Academy
|Register →
|Jun 22–25
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Montour
Montour Soccer Association · McKees Rocks
|Register →
|Jul 6–9
|9:30 – 11:30 am
|
AHN Sport Complex
Riverhounds Development Academy · Coraopolis
|Register →
|Jul 6–9
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Murrysville
Murrysville Area Soccer
|Register →
|Jul 13–16
|9:30 – 11:30 am
|
F.N.B. Stadium
Riverhounds Development Academy
|Register →
|Jul 13–16
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Mt Lebanon
Mt Lebanon Soccer Association
|Register →
|Jul 20–23
|9:30 – 11:30 am
|
AHN Sport Complex
Riverhounds Development Academy · Coraopolis
|Register →
|Jul 20–23
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Connellsville
Riverhounds Development Academy
|Register →
|Jul 20–23
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Cranberry Twp
Diesel Sports Complex
|Register →
|Jul 27–30
|5:30 – 7:30 pm
|
Peters
Peters Soccer Association · Venetia
|Register →
Contact
Get in touch
Camp Director Matt Meyers mmeyers@riverhounds.com
Training Program Director Rich Hackenberg rhackenberg@riverhounds.com
Academy Director Scott Gibson sgibson@riverhounds.com