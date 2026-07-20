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Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Family Event

Touch-A-Truck 2026

Join the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for an afternoon of exploring big trucks, then stay for the match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Sat, Aug 29, 2026 F.N.B. Stadium Tickets from $20
2:00-4:00 PM Touch-A-Truck
5:00 PM vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Get Tickets
Early Bird Special

Just $15 per ticket if you book before August 1st.

Get Early Bird Tickets

Select your seat location for the Riverhounds match, and your Touch-A-Truck ticket will be added to your cart automatically at checkout. One purchase gets you both events.

Touch-A-Truck event photo
Touch-A-Truck event photo
Touch-A-Truck event photo

A Hands-On Day for the Whole Family

Fans of all ages can explore, climb aboard, and get up close with an incredible lineup of vehicles, including construction equipment, emergency vehicles, utility trucks, and more. It’s a hands-on experience the whole family will enjoy before cheering on the Riverhounds against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Vehicles at the Event

ABC Transit
Steel City Ghostbusters
McGann & Chester Towing
Pittsburgh Police Zone 3
Pittsburgh Fire Station 24
Oscar Mayer – Weiner Mobile
Allegheny Crane Rental
AHN Chill Mobile
Big Red 25

Lineup subject to change.

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