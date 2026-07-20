Family EventGet Tickets
Touch-A-Truck 2026
Join the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for an afternoon of exploring big trucks, then stay for the match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Sat, Aug 29, 2026 F.N.B. Stadium Tickets from $20
2:00-4:00 PM Touch-A-Truck
5:00 PM vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Early Bird SpecialGet Early Bird Tickets
Just $15 per ticket if you book before August 1st.
Select your seat location for the Riverhounds match, and your Touch-A-Truck ticket will be added to your cart automatically at checkout. One purchase gets you both events.
A Hands-On Day for the Whole Family
Fans of all ages can explore, climb aboard, and get up close with an incredible lineup of vehicles, including construction equipment, emergency vehicles, utility trucks, and more. It’s a hands-on experience the whole family will enjoy before cheering on the Riverhounds against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Vehicles at the Event
ABC Transit
Steel City Ghostbusters
McGann & Chester Towing
Pittsburgh Police Zone 3
Pittsburgh Fire Station 24
Oscar Mayer – Weiner Mobile
Allegheny Crane Rental
AHN Chill Mobile
Big Red 25
Lineup subject to change.