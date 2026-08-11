More than 500 players trained with the Riverhounds Development Academy last winter. For 2026–27, the Winter Technical Training Academy returns with 15 weeks of focused work designed to improve each player’s comfort, confidence, and technical ability on the ball.

Sessions are high tempo and intentionally challenging. Top Riverhounds Academy coaches and trainers will lead the program, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds professional players integrated into select sessions.

The program is open to boys and girls from U9 through U15, regardless of club affiliation.