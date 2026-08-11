2026–27 Winter Technical Training Academy
Fifteen weeks of high-tempo technical development at AHN Montour. Register for one evaluation to begin the placement process.
Train with purpose all winter.
More than 500 players trained with the Riverhounds Development Academy last winter. For 2026–27, the Winter Technical Training Academy returns with 15 weeks of focused work designed to improve each player’s comfort, confidence, and technical ability on the ball.
Sessions are high tempo and intentionally challenging. Top Riverhounds Academy coaches and trainers will lead the program, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds professional players integrated into select sessions.
The program is open to boys and girls from U9 through U15, regardless of club affiliation.
Evaluation first. Development next.
The evaluation is a placement tool—not a cut process. It helps our staff build balanced groups in which every player can be appropriately challenged.
Register
Choose and register for one $20 technical evaluation date.
Attend
Train in the scheduled one-hour evaluation for your school-year age group.
Placement
Receive feedback and an initial developmental-group placement after evaluations.
Decide
Choose whether to accept the invitation and join the 15-week winter program.
Choose one evaluation date.
A player only needs to attend one evaluation. All three dates follow the same age-group schedule at AHN Montour Junction Sports Complex.
Monday, September 28
Indoor evaluation at AHN Montour Junction Sports Complex.$20 per player
Monday, October 5
Indoor evaluation at AHN Montour Junction Sports Complex.$20 per player
Monday, October 12
Indoor evaluation at AHN Montour Junction Sports Complex.$20 per player
Times by age group.
School-year age groups are used for each session. Boys and girls are welcome in every listed age group.
|Age group
|Players
|Evaluation time
|U9 / U10
|Boys and girls
|5:30–6:30 p.m.
|U11 / U12
|Boys and girls
|6:30–7:30 p.m.
|U13 / U14 / U15
|Boys and girls
|7:30–8:30 p.m.
Player younger than U9?
Players younger than the U9 age group will participate in the Winter Grassroots Program. Complete program details will be released soon.
The right challenge for every player.
Players are grouped with others at a similar developmental level so training can stay competitive, productive, and appropriate throughout the winter.
Placement groups
Each age group and gender will be organized into developmental tiers. Groups are expected to include approximately 25 players.
What follows the evaluation.
After the evaluation process, families will receive feedback, an initial group placement, and instructions for winter-program registration.
The full Winter Technical Training Academy begins in early November 2026 and continues for 15 weeks on Monday evenings during the 2026–27 winter season.
The program is built to prepare players for the spring season through repeated technical work, high-tempo sessions, and ongoing developmental-group adjustments.
Frequently asked questions.
Quick answers about registration, evaluations, placement, and the 15-week program.
Is this a tryout?
No. The technical evaluation helps Academy staff place players into groups with others at a similar developmental level. The Academy will aim to invite all evaluated players into the winter program.
How many evaluation dates should my player attend?
Only one. Choose September 28, October 5, or October 12 during registration.
Does my player have to join the winter program after the evaluation?
No. Families will receive feedback and an initial placement, then decide whether to accept the invitation and register for the 15-week program.
Can players from other clubs participate?
Yes. The program is open to eligible boys and girls regardless of club affiliation.
Can a player’s group change during the winter?
Yes. Players may move up or down between developmental groups at any time based on how they are progressing.
Are payment options available for the winter program?
Yes. The $499 winter-program fee will be broken into installments, and sibling discounts will also be available.
Talk with the Academy.
Our staff can help with age groups, evaluations, developmental placement, and the winter training pathway.
Start with an evaluation.
Choose one date and take the first step toward winter technical training.